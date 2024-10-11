19-year-old and 20-year-old face charges in Social Circle murder

Two Social Circle residents are being charged in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Adrian Wofford.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Wofford was found dead on a Walton County roadway on Sept. 18.

GBI agents were asked to assist in the investigation.

Rosalynn Ellison, 19, and Jevhon Reese, 20, were charged with conspiracy, armed robbery, aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, among other counts. They were arrested in Jones County on Oct. 5 and booked into the Walton County Jail.

The details behind Mr. Wofford’s death have not been released.