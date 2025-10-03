3 people shot on Verdant Drive in SW Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police investigate a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of of Verdant Drive SW in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting in the 3200 block of Verdant Drive SW in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m. According to police, the victims self-transported to the hospital and are currently being treated.

No other information about the shooting or possible suspects has been released at this time.