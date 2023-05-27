3 people arrested in connection to April 3 murder in Newton County

article

Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of 20-year-old Braxton Singleton of Covington on April 3, according to Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Police officers discovered 2 victims at approximately 3 p.m. at a home near Highway 162 and Wildcat Creek Drive.

A 21-year-old male was critically injured and Singleton was deceased.

Amin Ya-Sin of Covington, age 21, was booked on May 26 and charged with murder; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and purchase, possession, manufacture, or sale of marijuana.

Eva Simmons of Covington, age 18, was booked on May 26 and charged with tampering with evidence.

Kristiana Simmons of Oxford, age 46, was also booked on May 26 and charged with tampering with evidence.

Police are still looking for another murder suspect -- 20-year-old Julius Dennis of Union City, who initially checked into Gwinnett Medical Center with an injury.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Dennis, please contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.

