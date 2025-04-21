3 men shot in drive-by shooting on Morris Street SW Sunday afternoon

The Brief Three men were shot on April 20 in a drive-by shooting on Morris Street NW in Atlanta. All victims were alert and transported to the hospital for treatment. Police say gunfire came from a moving vehicle; investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three men injured Sunday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a triple shooting around 4:09 p.m. on April 20 at 889 Morris Street NW near Howell Mill Road. When they arrived, they found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victims were alert, conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victims were shot by someone firing from a moving vehicle. Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.