3 masked, armed men steal $852 from Family Dollar on Metropolitan Parkway SW

On Feb. 6 at around 7:22 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 3 officers responded to a robbery call from the Family Dollar located at 1932 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW.

The preliminary investigation revealed that three armed males, their faces concealed behind masks, entered the establishment brandishing both handguns and rifles. The assailants, menacingly wielding their weapons, confronted store employees, coercing them into opening the cash registers.

The daring robbery culminated with the perpetrators making off with approximately $852 in cash. Fortunately, the victims, although subjected to a traumatic experience, did not sustain any injuries during the ordeal.

Authorities are urging anyone with pertinent information related to the case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or via text by sending CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Individuals providing information are assured anonymity, as they are not required to disclose their names or any identifying details. Moreover, there is a reward of up to $2,000 for credible information leading to the apprehension of the suspects.