3 injured in shooting during cellphone sale in Bankhead, police say

Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta Monday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.

According to investigators, the incident began when a car driven by a woman with a man and two children in the backseat pulled up to the side of the road to buy a cellphone from another man.

Officials say during the exchange, the group got into an argument which escalated into the man who was selling the phone shooting the two adults in the car. At some point, police say the man was also shot.

Witnesses at the scene told FOX 5 the man ran from the scene and tossed a gun. Police later recovered the gun and the phone.

The three adults involved were rushed to the hospital. At this time their conditions are unknown. The two children in the car were not harmed in the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of anyone involved and have not said whether anyone will be charged.

The investigation is ongoing.



