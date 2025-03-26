3 hospitalized in intense fire at Redmond Chase apartments

article

The Brief Firefighters conducted search and rescue operations, locating all occupants and rescuing one individual from the structure. Three civilians were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the conditions of those hospitalized have not been released.



A fire broke out at the Redmond Chase Apartments in Floyd County on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze sent thick smoke billowing from a second-floor unit and prompted a swift response from Rome-Floyd firefighters.

What we know:

The Rome-Floyd Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to 1347 Redmond Road. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the upper level of the apartment complex, with reports of people possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters conducted search and rescue operations and were able to locate all occupants. One individual had to be rescued from the structure.

Three civilians were transported to Atrium Health Floyd’s emergency room for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but the apartment sustained significant damage.

What we don't know:

Investigators from the Rome-Floyd Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, along with state fire investigators, remained on the scene late Wednesday afternoon to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The conditions of those sent to the hospital have not been released.