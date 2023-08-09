3 dead after Ford truck hits MARTA bus head-on late Tuesday night

article

Three people are dead after a multiple-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Stonewall Tell Road at South Fulton Parkway in Fulton County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash involved a blue Ford F-150, a MARTA bus and unknown black sedan.

GSP says it appears the Ford F-150 disregarded a traffic control device and struck the black sedan as it was attempting to turn left on South Fulton Parkway.

After hitting the sedan, the Ford F-150 struck the MARTA bus head-on.

Three people inside the Ford F-150 were killed and three additional occupants were transported to Grady Memorial with serious injuries.

The MARTA bus driver was also seriously injured, but no other people were on the bus at the time.

The driver of the black sedan left the scene before troopers arrived.

The crash is still under investigation.

MAP OF THE AREA