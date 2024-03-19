2nd suspect arrested for June 2023 murder of teen dumped at Gwinnett County fire station

article

The Gwinnett County Police have announced the apprehension of the second suspect involved in a murder case from June 2023.

Nineteen-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey was fatally shot at a park in Gwinnett County and subsequently left at a fire station on June 16, 2023. Following an investigation by the Gwinnett County Police Department, 18-year-old Anward Brenard Singleton from Loganville and 19-year-old Pince James from Snellville were identified as suspects in Arnold-Causey's murder.

Singleton was taken into custody and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Oct. 28, 2023, facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Anwar Singleton

On March 18, James was arrested in DeKalb County by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and the US Marshals Office. Following his arrest, James was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, where he faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, theft by deception, two gang-related charges, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. He is currently being held without bond.

Singleton remains incarcerated at the Gwinnett County Jail, with eight additional gang charges added to his original charges.