29-year-old man with autism missing near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

A 29-year-old man with autism has been missing since June 14 in Atlanta and police have issued a Mattie's Call.

According to Atlanta Police Department, Jashua Lamar Sullivan was last seen at 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. He was wearing white Nike tennis shoes and carrying a red backpack with Hapeville Fire Fighters in black letters on it.

Sullivan is autistic and developmentally delayed, according to Atlanta PD.

A Mattie's Call is issued for missing people who have disabilities.

Sullivan is 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call 911 or Atlanta PD at 404-546-4235.