25 states raising the minimum wage come Jan. 1, 2020

Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has been $7.25 - but more than 20 states are raising that amount to as much as $15 come Jan. 1, 2020.

Even some cities, such as Los Angeles, are taking it a step further and raising the minimum wage higher than what states will do, according to the Labor Law Center.

Here are the 26 states that will raise the minimum wage:

Alaska - $10.19 Arizona - $12 Arkansas - $10 California - $13 Colorado - $12 Connecticut - $11 Florida - $8.56 Illinois - $9.25 Maine - $12 Maryland - $11 Massachusetts - $12.75 Michigan - $9.65 Minnesota - $10 Missouri - $9.45 Montana - $8.65 Nevada - $9 New Jersey - $11 New Mexico - $9 New York - $11.80 Ohio - $8.70 Oregon - $11.25 South Dakota - $9.30 Vermont - $10.96 Washington - $13.50 Washington, D.C. - $15

Some of the states’ minimum wage numbers may vary depending on the size of the business, the Labor Law Center stated, but those who do meet employee-size requirements must instate the new wage immediately.