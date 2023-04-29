24-year-old man shot multiple times in NW Atlanta early Saturday morning

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on April 29 where a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times.

According to the initial report, officers were called to Emory Hospital shortly before 4:30 a.m. after the victim arrived by private transportation for treatment. The man was conscious and breathing when officers found him at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting occurred at in the 2600 block of Baker Ridge Drive NW, although it's not clear what led to the incident. As the investigation continues, officials caution that the information released is preliminary and could change based on new evidence or as the case progresses.

