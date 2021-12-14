24-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wound in Athens, police say

Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating what led up to a 24-year-old turning up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said it was 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when ACCPD responded after learning a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound.

Police said the injury is not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com.

