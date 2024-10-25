23andMe possible bankruptcy sparks concerns over customer DNA security

The genetic testing company 23andMe, known for providing DNA analysis to millions of customers, is facing bankruptcy, raising concerns about the security of sensitive genetic data.

Over the past 20 years, approximately 15 million people have submitted their DNA to 23andMe. However, with the company’s financial troubles, there is a possibility that customer genetic data could be included in any asset sale during bankruptcy proceedings.

The company was founded with a commitment not to share personal genetic information. However, if ownership changes as part of bankruptcy, customers’ DNA data could be transferred to the new owner.

Customers concerned about their privacy can take steps to delete their data. To do so, log into your 23andMe account, navigate to Settings, scroll to 23andMe Data, and click View. After entering your birthdate, select the Permanently Delete Data tab.

Once deleted, the company will reportedly no longer use your information for research, and any remaining DNA samples will be discarded.