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23-year-old motorcyclist killed in Cobb County crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County
Published July 2, 2026 12:59 PM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 12:59 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County.
    • Police said the motorcycle collided with an SUV that was turning onto the highway.
    • The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Powder Springs man was killed Wednesday evening in a motorcycle crash on Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:32 p.m. in front of 1130 Veterans Memorial Highway. According to the Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, Egarnoise Evans was riding a 2019 Kawasaki ZX636 westbound when a 2018 Kia Sportage entered the highway from a parking lot while attempting to make a left turn.

Investigators said the SUV, driven by a 75-year-old man from Atlanta, entered the motorcycle's path, causing the motorcycle to strike the driver's side of the Kia. Evans was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office. His family has been notified.

Brown was taken to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center with minor injuries. It is unknown at this time if he will face charges. 

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.

The Source

  • Information provided by Cobb County Police Department via press release. 

Cobb CountyNews