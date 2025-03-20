23-year-old man arrested for January murder at SE Atlanta apartments

Atlanta police have charged 23-year-old Mical Walcott with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this year at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deadly shooting at southeast Atlanta apartment complex under investigation

What we know:

The incident took place on Jan. 22 at the Villages of South River apartments, located at 925 Conley Road SE. Officers arrived at the scene around 5:32 p.m., where they found a male victim unresponsive and not breathing. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

At the time of his arrest on March 18, Walcott was already being held at the Fulton County Jail on separate criminal charges.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is still unknown. Additionally, police have not released a mug shot.

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate and urges anyone with information to contact authorities.