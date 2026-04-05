23-year-old charged with fraud after Senoia car break-ins

The Brief Senoia police arrested 23-year-old Jordan Sherman for allegedly stealing from cars and using credit cards. Investigators say Sherman broke into several cars to find the cards before using them for personal purchases. Police are asking anyone with more information about the break-ins to contact detectives.



Senoia police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of breaking into cars and using stolen credit cards to fund personal transactions.

What we know:

Jordan Sherman, 23, faces three counts of financial transaction card fraud, according to the Senoia Police Department.

Investigators say the case began with a string of vehicle break-ins across the area.

Police say Sherman would target parked cars, steal debit and credit cards, and then use them for his own transactions.

The investigation into the full extent of the thefts remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the specific locations or neighborhoods where the vehicle break-ins occurred.

It is also unclear how many total victims have been identified so far.

What you can do:

The Senoia Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding these cases to step forward.

You can reach Detective J. McCue at 770-599-3256 ext. 103 or via email at jmccue@senoia.com.