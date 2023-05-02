22-year-old shooting victim says he was randomly targeted

DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man wounded Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. on Columbia Drive in Decatur. They found the victim who had been grazed by a bullet on his shoulder.

The victim told police he was on his porch when a group of men approached him and began shooting. He said he didn't know why they opened fire on him.

When EMS arrived to the scene, the victim refused to be transported to a facility for treatment.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.