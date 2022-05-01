21-year-old man shot dead, police say suspect left vehicle at scene

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Downtown Atlanta apartment.

Police went to Sunset Avenue where a man was shot at around 10 p.m. on April 30.

"There was an escalating argument involving acquaintance, individuals inside one of the unit apartments," Homicide Investigators Ralph Woolfolk said. "At some point in time, an individual brandished a weapon and subsequently fired upon that individual."

Police said the victim was a 21-year-old man.

Investigators have an idea who the shooter was.

"The individual did leave the apartment complex. He left his vehicle on scene and fled the incident location," Woolfolk said.

Police are "confident" on the identity of the suspect at this point in the investigation, Woolfolk said.

This story is developing.