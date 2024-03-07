Expand / Collapse search
21-year-old Jacob Cook missing in Jonesboro since Feb. 29

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jacob Cook

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 21-year-old man with Cognitive Developmental Delay has been missing from Jonesboro since Feb. 29, according to Clayton County Police Department.

Jacob Cook was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29 in the 300 block of Coverview Court.

Cook is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers. 

If you have any information on Jacob Cook’s whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.