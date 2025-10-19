21-year-old found dead on I-75 in Atlanta

article

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found dead on Interstate 75 northbound near Northside Drive late Saturday night.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers discovered the man lying in the roadway around 10:20 p.m. Saturday while patrolling the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-75 was closed in the area for hours while officers investigated. A large backup could be seen on Georgia Department of Transportation cameras.

What's next:

Homicide investigators were called to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.