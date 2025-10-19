21-year-old found dead on I-75 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found dead on Interstate 75 northbound near Northside Drive late Saturday night.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers discovered the man lying in the roadway around 10:20 p.m. Saturday while patrolling the area.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
I-75 was closed in the area for hours while officers investigated. A large backup could be seen on Georgia Department of Transportation cameras.
What's next:
Homicide investigators were called to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via their website.