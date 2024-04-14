2024 Masters: Scottie Scheffler wins his second green jacket

article

Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters in three years Sunday, shooting an impressive 4-under 68 to pull away from a trio of challengers on the back nine and finish 11 under for the championship.

Ludvig Aaberg , making his Masters debut, was second at 7 under. Max Homa , Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood finished in a tie for third at 4 under.

The 27-year-old Scheffler was tied with Aberg, Homa and Morikawa while playing the eighth hole, but he responded with three straight birdies. The others began to falter, and Scheffler cruised from there to another drama-free green jacket.

Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship earlier this year, and the Masters gives him a third win in his last four starts.

The other? Scheffler finished short putt to finish second at the Houston Open.

Associated Press reporter Dave Skretta followed The Masters 2024 with live updates.