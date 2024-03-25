2024 Georgia Legislative Session: Final push for major legislation

Georgia lawmakers are racing to the finish line to pass major legislation as the 2024 Georgia Legislative Session draws to a close.

With just two days left to pass new laws, legislators are making a final push to get their bills to the floor for a vote before sine die.

Democratic political strategist Tharon Johnson said several key pieces of legislation are still in play. "A lot of bills right now are probably going to go down to the wire," Johnson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Georgia's online sports betting choice

An online sports betting bill would clear the way for Georgians to vote on whether online sports betting should be legalized in Georgia come November.

"We'll today have a vote on sports betting to see if that is going to be able to get through and move forward and get to the floor of the house," explained Republican political strategist Brian Robinson.

Georgia's immigration bills

Two big immigration bills are also still on the table. The legislation has gained traction following the murder of nursing student Laken Riley in February.

"There's been a renewed push by Republicans and some Democrats to really deal with the immigration problem that we have in the state," Johnson said. "So, you have seen a very aggressive conservative approach."

HB 301 would withhold state funding for local governments that engage in sanctuary policies.

HB 1105 would require local law enforcement to help federal agents enforce immigration laws and penalize sheriffs and jailers who don’t contact federal officials to check prisoners’ immigration status.

Georgia’s transgenders in sports legislation

Perhaps one of the most controversial pieces of legislation would prohibit students who are biological males from competing in girls' sports in public schools.

"When it comes to some of those social issues such as the transgender legislation, that is policy that appeals to the Republican base. No doubt about it, it is a priority for the Republican base. But if you look at what the legislation is doing, it's also got appeal to the political center to independents," Robinson explained.

The session ends on Thursday.