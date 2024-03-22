Is online sports betting on the horizon in Georgia?

Georgia voters could soon decide whether to allow online sports betting in the Peach State. Some state lawmakers are making a final push to pass a bill to put the issue on the ballot in November.

Republican state Rep. Marcus Wiedower told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes the state could take in as much as $150 million in revenue in just the first year if online sports betting was legalized in Georgia.

"They're placing bets on their phone, whether that's, you know, Falcons to win by 12 or whatever the bet may be, but they're placing those bets right now, in the illegal market," Wiedower explained. "We're simply trying to get that into the legal market where we're capturing those tax dollars offering more money to go to education, as well as protections around the people that are engaging in this right now."

Opposition to online sports gambling

The Georgia Baptist Mission Board and other faith-based organizations oppose the measure.

"The overall outcome of this is just much more detrimental than the positive things," said Georgia Baptist Mission Board spokesman Mike Griffin.

Griffin said allowing sports betting in Georgia would lead to a rise in gambling addiction, mental health crisis and would be detrimental to the economy as more people are drawn to the activity.

He is urging state lawmakers to reject the measure.

"Gambling is detrimental," Griffin said. "Probably the most addictive form of gambling now is your sports betting because it's what I call state-sponsored predatory gambling. This is where you're being targeted."

With less than a week left in the legislative session, Wiedower hopes to carry the online sports betting bill over the finish line before the clock runs out.

"Hopefully get that on the ballot in November," Wiedower explained. "And let Georgians decide whether or not they want to have sports betting, mobile sports betting."