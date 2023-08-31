2023 Headies Awards happening this weekend in metro Atlanta

The 2023 Headies Awards are happening this Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

This is the 16th year for the award show that celebrates the artistic ingenuity of Pan-African talent. Over the years, it has rewarded, recognized, and celebrated the greatest in Afrobeats, African music, and culture, featuring sounds from South, East, Central, North, and West Africa.

This year's nominees for International Artist of the Year include Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Don Tolliver, and Ed Sheeran. Sean Love Combs will receive the International Special Recognition Award.

Tems, Burna Boy, Victony & Tempoe, Omah Lay, and Atlanta's own Davido featuring the Sunday Service Choir are nominated for Best Recording of the year. Click here for full list of nominees.

The awards show will be hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actor and Host Terrence J and Nigerian-American actress and co-host Osas Ighodaro.

The star-studded lineup of performers includes Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Oxlade, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Spyro, Seyi Vibez, FireBoyDML, KCee, and Victony.

A few tickets are still available for the show. Click here to purchase.