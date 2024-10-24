20 residents displaced by fire at Norcross apartment complex

An afternoon fire at a Norcross apartment complex has left multiple families looking for a place to stay.

Officials with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say the fire broke out shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at The Elliot Apartments on Northridge Way.

Fire crews rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call from a resident who reported hearing the sound of smoke alarms at the complex.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames shooting out of the windows and attic of the three-story building.

Rescue teams quickly entered the building to search for residents while crews worked outside to get the fire under control.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Around 20 residents were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is working with the complex to assist the affected residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.