2 women stabbed by man in bushes in SE Atlanta, police say

Two women were walking home from a store early Friday morning when they were reportedly stabbed multiple times by a man with a pocketknife, according to Atlanta Police Department.

The man appears to have been hiding in the bushes and attacked the women as they walked by. The women received multiple lacerations to their arms and elbows but were able to fight off the man.

They were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are stable, according to APD.

The women were attacked around 4 a.m. in the 3000 block of Macon Drive just north of Mt. Zion Road in southeast Atlanta.

Police are still looking for the attacker.