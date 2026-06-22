2 women sought after assault, gun threat in SW Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are trying to identify two women connected to an aggravated assault investigation. The victim said she was attacked outside her apartment by a woman involved in a years-long dispute. Police say one of the accompanying women allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to "shoot the place up."



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying two women believed to be connected to an aggravated assault investigation in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight on March 1 at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW.

The victim told officers that a woman with whom she had been involved in an ongoing dispute for about two years came to her residence and assaulted her as she was leaving her apartment.

Police said the victim suffered visible scratch marks to her chest, which were documented by the responding officer.

The victim also reported that two unidentified women accompanied the suspect. According to investigators, one of the women allegedly displayed a firearm, pointed it toward the victim and threatened to "shoot the place up."

No shots were fired during the incident.

Investigators are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the case and have released photos of the two women they are seeking to identify.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visit StopCrimeAtl.org or text CSGA. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.