2-vehicle fire closes portion of Flat Shoals Parkway Friday morning

A vehicle fire on Flat Shoals Parkway near Shoals Park Drive has closed all lanes of Flat Shoals Parkway at this time.

It appears the fire involves a garbage truck and a box truck.

It is not known at this time what led to the incident.

DeKalb Fire and police are on the scene.

The scene is expected to be cleared around 9 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

There have been multiple crashes around the metro Atlanta area this morning, possibly because of the wet weather.

A crash on 10th Street NE near Northside Drive resulted in damage to a utility pole. 10th Street NE was closed temporarily while repairs were made.