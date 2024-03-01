2-vehicle fire closes portion of Flat Shoals Parkway Friday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A vehicle fire on Flat Shoals Parkway near Shoals Park Drive has closed all lanes of Flat Shoals Parkway at this time.
It appears the fire involves a garbage truck and a box truck.
It is not known at this time what led to the incident.
DeKalb Fire and police are on the scene.
The scene is expected to be cleared around 9 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
There have been multiple crashes around the metro Atlanta area this morning, possibly because of the wet weather.
A crash on 10th Street NE near Northside Drive resulted in damage to a utility pole. 10th Street NE was closed temporarily while repairs were made.