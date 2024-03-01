10th Street NE closed near Northside Drive after utility pole damaged in crash

A crash early Friday morning on 10th Street NE near Northside Drive resulted in damage to a utility pole.

As of 7 a.m., all lanes of 10th Street were closed in the area while crews worked to repair the damage. Traffic is being diverted in the area.

87 customers of Georgia Power have been impacted as a result of the crash. Power is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m., according to the outage map.

MAP OF THE AREA