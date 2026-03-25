2 teens accused of murder after man found dead in Snellville crash

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The Brief Two 18-year-olds are facing murder charges after a man was found dead following a car crash in Snellville. Police found Taveus Threatt Jr. dead from a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle on March 13. Glenn Fitzpatrick and Michael Coker are in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.



Two 18-year-olds are accused of murder after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound following a crash in unincorporated Snellville earlier this month.

What we know:

Glenn Fitzpatrick of Winder and Michael Coker of Loganville are being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond, according to police.

The pair face charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Taveus Threatt Jr., 19.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Additionally, authorities have not revealed what happened before the crash.

The backstory:

Gwinnett County officers responded to the 2900 block of Spruce Circle on March 13 just after 10 p.m. for a person shot call.

A 911 caller reported that a person had crashed into their car and appeared to be unconscious.

When authorities arrived, they found Threatt dead from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.

RELATED: Loganville teen found shot after crashing into vehicle, police say