2 sisters gone missing in Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help in its search for two missing teen sisters.

Brooke Shadix, 15, and Brytni Shadix, 16, were last seen at home. It's not clear exactly when they left, or what they were wearing when they disappeared.

Brooke is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 125 pounds and has long burgundy and dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Brytni is 5-feet-5-inches tall, 120 pounds, and has long black hair and brown eyes.

Both girls have nose piercings.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or the manner in which they disappeared, give the authorities a call at 770-920-4950.