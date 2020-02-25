2 teen die in triple shooting near East Point footbridge

Two teenagers were killed and one other people was injured during a triple shooting at a footbridge over train tracks Tuesday afternoon in East Point, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. near a footbridge between Main Street and the Wagon and Buggy Works. East Point police said officers arrived to find a young man between 16 and 19 years-old at the bottom of the bridge, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A second victim was found collapsed under the bridge after having run across the tracks, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said a third victim later arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital, also with a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the shooting was sparked by a confrontation between two large groups of people. Police are working to gather more information and see if any surveillance video in the area captured the incident or a possible suspect.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.