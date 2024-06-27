2 shot at gas station near Covington Highway, Panola Road, police say

article

Police are investigating a double shooting in DeKalb County.

According to the police department, two people were shot at a gas station near Covington Highway and Panola Road. However, they did not give any information related to the victims' conditions.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., according to preliminary reports.

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew spotted a car with its back window shot out.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.