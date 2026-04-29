2 seriously injured in Cobb drifting crash during car meet

The Brief Police say a drifting car lost control and hit spectators at a car meet. Two adults suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals. Several others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.



A crash during an organized car meet in Cobb County left multiple people injured, including two with serious injuries, police said.

What we know:

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. April 26 in the parking lot at 7800 The Bluffs, according to the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit.

Investigators said an organized car meet was taking place at the location, where organizers had set up a designated area inside barricades for participants to perform drifting maneuvers.

Police said a gray 2009 Pontiac sedan was inside that area when the driver lost control. The vehicle struck barricades on the western side of the parking lot and then hit several spectators.

An adult woman and an adult man were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said. Several others were treated for minor injuries.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation. It is unknown at this time if anyone will face charges.