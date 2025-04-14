2 Polk County police officers injured chasing suspect on Saturday night

article

Two Polk County Police Department officers were injured while pursuing a wanted man on Saturday night.

What we know:

According to the police department, Officer Tre McDonald and Officer John Chandler were pursuing wanted suspect A.J. Ware shortly before 9 p.m. April 12 when they were injured.

The suspect, identified as A.J. Ware, has not been captured.

A.J. Ware. Photo courtesy of Polk County Police Department

McDonald is currently recovering from his injuries at home and Officer Chandler is scheduled to go through his 2nd surgery on Monday for his injuries.

What we don't know:

The police department did not reveal any details on how the officers were injured.

What you can do:

The police department is asking anyone with information about Ware's whereabouts to give them a call at 770-748-7331 or call 911.

What they're saying:

The police department would also like to thank Rockmart Police Department, Cedartown Police Department, Floyd County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol for their assistance during the incident.