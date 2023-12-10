2 people suffer burns in hotel fire near Atlanta airport

Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire at a southwest Atlanta hotel Saturday night that injured at least two people.

The fire was reported around 10:56 p.m. at the Travel Inn Atlanta, located on Forrest Hills Drive SW, a little over 4 miles from the airport. Firefighters managed to quickly put out the blaze, which had been limited to the rear of the building on the first floor.

Two people, who have not been identified, suffered burns to their upper bodies and extremities. They were treated at the scene before being taken to Grady Hospital.

