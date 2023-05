Two people were shot overnight in a parking lot off Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Police say one of the victims is a juvenile, who was shot in the arm.

The other victims, a 20-year-old man, was shot twice.

Both victims are expected to survive.

No information has been released on a possible suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.