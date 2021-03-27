2 people killed in Virginia Beach shootings that left 8 hospitalized

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

2 people killed in Virginia Beach shootings that left 8 hospitalized

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

2 killed, 8 hospitalized in Virginia Beach shootings

Police in Virginia Beach are trying to make sense of shootings that left two people dead and eight people hospitalized. (Source: WTKR/NNS/FOX)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating shootings that left 10 people wounded by gunfire, two of whom have died.

Around 11:22 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach police officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds while patroling Atlantic Avenue.

According to a news release, a fight among a group of people escalated to the point in which guns were drawn and fired. Authorities said eight victims were transported to a hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

In a news briefing from the scene of the shooting, Chief Paul Neudigate said an officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a car.

While working the scene of the first shooting, investigators heard even more shots ring out nearby.

A woman died of a gunshot wound at the second scene, but Neudigate said her death is not believed to be related to the shooting at the first location.

Nearby, an officer in the area confronted an armed man and shots were fired — killing the man. authorities said.

VB shootings

Police in Virginia Beach are trying to make sense of shootings that left two people dead and eight people hospitalized. (Source: WTKR/NNS/FOX)

"We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in The Beach, many different crime scenes," Neudigate said. 

The officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative assignment while the shooting is investigated. They’ve been a part of the department for five years and work in the Special Operations Division.

Investigators do not have any suspect information at this time.

This story was reported from Atlanta.