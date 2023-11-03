2 pedestrians killed Nov. 2 on Highway 29 in Clarke County

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at around 8 p.m. Nov. 2 on Highway 29 near Harve Mathis Road in Clarke County, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

ACCPD says two men and a woman were crossing the highway from the Valero gas station towards the Texaco gas station when one of the men, 44-year-old Michael Wilson, and the woman, 33-year-old Brittany Streetman, were struck by a 2008 GMC Acadia traveling south.

SIMILAR STORIES

The man and woman were transported to the hospital where the man was pronounced deceased. The other man was not injured.

The truck was driven by a 42-year-old man from Colbert. It is not known if he is facing charges.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Lewis at 762-400-7169 or via email at joey.lewis@accgov.com.