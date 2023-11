Image 1 of 3 ▼

A pedestrian was struck Friday morning near West Whitehall Street SW and Lee Street SW.

According to Atlanta Police Department, the pedestrian was killed and the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

No other information about the incident was released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA