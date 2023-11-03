Pedestrian killed near I-75, Forest Parkway late Friday night
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian is dead after being struck on Interstate 75 northbound near State Route 331/Forest Parkway late Thursday night.
The incident was reported at 11:03 p.m. and resulted in several lanes being closed until the scene could be cleared.
According to Clayton County Police Department, the pedestrian "entered the interstate on foot." The motorist stayed on the scene and was not injured.
No other information was released about the pedestrian.