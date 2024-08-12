2 pedestrians hit by train in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two pedestrians are recovering after they were struck by a CSX train early Monday morning.
The crash happened at around 3 a.m. near West Atlanta Street and Oak Ridge Drive, officials said.
Cobb County police found one man under the train cars. They were suffering from a severe lower leg fracture and a head injury.
The second man was found near the tracks suffering from a possible hip injury.
Both men were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.