2 pedestrians hit by train in Cobb County

Two pedestrians are recovering after they were struck by a CSX train early Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. near West Atlanta Street and Oak Ridge Drive, officials said.

Cobb County police found one man under the train cars. They were suffering from a severe lower leg fracture and a head injury.

The second man was found near the tracks suffering from a possible hip injury.

Both men were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.