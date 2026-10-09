2 more arrested in deadly shooting of music producer in southwest Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta Police and federal authorities arrested Kevon McFasion and Timardre Johnson on Friday in connection with a deadly August shooting in southwest Atlanta. A 16-year-old suspect was previously arrested in September in connection with the homicide. All three suspects face charges of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and firearm possession.



Three suspects, including a teen, are now in custody after a 33-year-old music producer was shot and killed during a robbery in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

On Friday, authorities arrested Kevon McFasion and Timardre Johnson. Both have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened around 1:37 a.m. on Aug. 21 at The Villages of Castleberry Hill apartments on McDaniel Street SW. Officers responding to the scene found Tarris Caswell inside a parked car who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery and that the people involved appeared to know one another.

Johnson and McFasion's arrests follow the Sept. 24 arrest of an unidentified 16-year-old suspect.

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What they're saying:

Caswell's mother, Leslie McCalla, said her son, a DJ and music producer, was picking up colleagues when they were accosted. McCalla said the gunmen robbed Caswell's colleague of a Rolex watch before shooting Caswell.

"Tarris was a very lovable person, he was just the life of the party. He had so much energy, his vibe was always high," McCalla told FOX 5. "He wasn’t a bad person; he wasn’t involved in anything. He was a homebody or in the studio making beats and music."

McCalla urged anyone with details to assist law enforcement: "Our main priority as a family is getting funeral arrangements for my son made, as well as finding the people responsible for taking his life so young. Whoever knows anything about the story, please get in contact with police and solve this case."

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the 16-year-old suspect.