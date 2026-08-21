Man's body found in SUV at SW Atlanta apartment complex

The Brief A man was found dead inside an SUV early Friday at the Villages at Castleberry Hill apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the death, which appeared to involve gunfire. The investigation comes one day after gunfire damaged several vehicles and unoccupied apartments at the same complex.



Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, marking the second consecutive day officers have responded to gunfire at the property.

What we know:

The man was found early Friday at the Villages at Castleberry Hill apartment complex on McDaniel Street. Crime scene tape remained up as homicide detectives and crime scene investigators worked at the scene.

The victim appeared to be in the driver's seat of a gray SUV.

Police investigate man's death

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information about what may have led to the man's death. Police also have not announced a possible motive or released information about a suspect.

The investigation remained active early Friday morning as detectives collected evidence at the apartment complex.

Gunfire reported at complex a day earlier

Dig deeper:

The deadly incident comes just one day after another shooting at the same apartment complex.

In that case, gunfire struck several vehicles and unoccupied apartments. No injuries were reported.

A resident who has lived at the complex for nine years said she did not hear the latest incident but noticed police lights outside her window.

"I didn't hear anything just now. Tonight I just saw the blue lights through the window and I came outside. But last night it was a shooting over here too," she said.

The woman, who has four children ranging in age from 1 to 11, said the recent violence has left her concerned about their safety.

Atlanta police have not said whether investigators believe the two incidents are connected.

This is a breaking news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.