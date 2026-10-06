Federal agents arrest 20 in Georgia gun, drug trafficking investigation

The Brief Federal prosecutors indicted 20 Atlanta residents, including five GoodFellas gang members, in connection to stolen guns and drug trafficking. Suspects stole nearly 1,500 firearms during major break-ins at shipping facilities in Conley and Macon. Law enforcement agents seized 24 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms during federal search warrants executed across 12 locations.



Federal authorities have arrested 20 people—including members of a local street gang—in connection with a massive gun and drug trafficking network operating across Georgia.

Gun heist indictments

What we know:

Federal agents arrested several suspects during raids Tuesday morning. Earlier this year, law enforcement seized kilograms of drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine from the network.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Handguns recovered during a joint federal investigation into stolen shipping facility shipments in Conley and Macon sit tagged on an evidence table alongside stacked Glock cases at the ATF Atlanta Field Division headquarters on October 6, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

By the numbers:

Federal authorities indicted 20 individuals, including five members of the GoodFellas criminal street gang and four convicted felons, following a massive firearms trafficking and drug investigation.

The charges stem from the theft of 1,486 firearms stolen during break-ins at shipping facilities in Conley and Macon.

Timeline:

Tremaine Snell, Tarik Winfrey, and Daveon Stillwell allegedly broke into a Conley facility on Nov. 29, 2025, and Nov. 30, 2025, stealing 724 Glock pistols.

On Dec. 2, 2025, GoodFellas members Devarrio Burns and Christopher Billings sold two of the stolen pistols to an undercover ATF agent.

Snell broke into a Macon shipping facility on Jan. 10 and stole 469 firearms.

Snell and Stillwell then sold four stolen guns to an undercover ATF agent on Jan. 16.

Later that day, Snell, Winfrey, and Marquez Crews stole another 293 firearms from the same Macon facility.

On Jan. 17, agents recovered three stolen weapons from Calvin Washington's South Fulton home.

Crews, Snell, Temeka Camiel, and Matthew Gaskin sold 14 stolen firearms to an undercover ATF agent on Jan. 23.

Agents seized another stolen gun from convicted felon Shanteria Horton on April 1.

During a Feb. 19 traffic stop, law enforcement encountered convicted felons Samdrekas Floyd and Antonio Thomas and seized firearms from both men.

FBI and ATF agents executed search warrants at 12 Atlanta-area locations associated with the GoodFellas gang on May 13.

Agents seized 24 kilograms of methamphetamine, 22 kilograms of marijuana, 40 grams of cocaine base, 27 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and firearms from convicted felons Samuel Harris, Joseph Sutton, Deanthony Cole, and Demontra Williams.

A federal grand jury returned six indictments on Sept. 23, charging the 20 defendants with various offenses including conspiracy to traffic firearms, drug distribution, and illegal gun possession.

FBI and ATF agents arrested several suspects on Sept. 25 and Oct. 6, while seven defendants remain in local custody awaiting federal court appearances.

What they're saying:

Benjamin Gibbons, ATF Atlanta Special Agent in Charge, stressed the danger of the stolen weapons.

"They are real guns tied to real crimes, and stopping their flow prevents real victims," Gibbons said.

Hertzberg expressed deep concern over the unrecovered weapons and the gang's motives.

"It worries me how those guns could be used because we know what happens with stolen guns," Hertzberg said. "We know that these criminal networks are looking to have a zero cost of goods sold."

"We will not allow gang members or their associates to profit at the expense of public safety," Hertzberg continued. "We will find you. We will catch you, and we will punish you."

Two suspects named in the investigation—Samuel Harris and Demontra Williams—remain at large.

Federal investigators are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

Atlanta gang background

The backstory:

The GoodFellas gang operates out of Atlanta and recruits members from local neighborhoods, jails, and state prisons.

According to U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, the gang funds its operations through drug trafficking, robbery, carjacking, fraud, and firearms trafficking, using violence to protect its territory.

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not released the current locations of Samuel Harris and Demontra Williams, who remain fugitives.

Officials are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.