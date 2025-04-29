Expand / Collapse search

2 men wanted by Dunwoody police for separate crimes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 29, 2025 8:58am EDT
Dunwoody
Sheldon Mayers and Shawndray Nunn. Courtesy of Dunwoody Police Department

    • Wanted suspects: Dunwoody police are searching for Sheldon Mayers, wanted for aggravated assault, and Shawndray Nunn, wanted in a stolen vehicle case.
    • Reward offered: A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in either case.
    • Submit tips: Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted in separate cases.

Officers are searching for 44-year-old Sheldon Mayers, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated battery, and hit-and-run resulting in serious injury. Authorities have released a photo of Mayers along with an image of the type of vehicle he may be driving.

Sheldon Mayers. Courtesy of Dunwoody Police Department

Police are also looking for 38-year-old Shawndray Nunn. Investigators say Nunn is wanted for receiving, possessing, and using a vehicle reported stolen out of Austin, Texas.

Shawndray Nunn. Courtesy of Dunwoody Police Department

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in either case. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

  • Information provided by Dunwoody Police Department. 

