2 men wanted by Dunwoody police for separate crimes

The Brief Wanted suspects: Dunwoody police are searching for Sheldon Mayers, wanted for aggravated assault, and Shawndray Nunn, wanted in a stolen vehicle case. Reward offered: A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in either case. Submit tips: Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.



Dunwoody police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted in separate cases.

Officers are searching for 44-year-old Sheldon Mayers, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated battery, and hit-and-run resulting in serious injury. Authorities have released a photo of Mayers along with an image of the type of vehicle he may be driving.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sheldon Mayers. Courtesy of Dunwoody Police Department

Police are also looking for 38-year-old Shawndray Nunn. Investigators say Nunn is wanted for receiving, possessing, and using a vehicle reported stolen out of Austin, Texas.

Shawndray Nunn. Courtesy of Dunwoody Police Department

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in either case. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.