2 men wanted by Dunwoody police for separate crimes
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted in separate cases.
Officers are searching for 44-year-old Sheldon Mayers, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated battery, and hit-and-run resulting in serious injury. Authorities have released a photo of Mayers along with an image of the type of vehicle he may be driving.
Sheldon Mayers. Courtesy of Dunwoody Police Department
Police are also looking for 38-year-old Shawndray Nunn. Investigators say Nunn is wanted for receiving, possessing, and using a vehicle reported stolen out of Austin, Texas.
Shawndray Nunn. Courtesy of Dunwoody Police Department
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in either case. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.