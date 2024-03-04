2 men stabbed in separate incidents Sunday morning, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police responded to two non-fatal stabbings on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the first one at 5:36 a.m. March 3 in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE near 5th Street. A 49-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown person. He was alert and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital.

The second stabbing involved a 31-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times in the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road near Piedmont Circle NE. Police officers responded to that call at approximately 8:32 a.m. It appears the man was stabbed by an unknown person. He was alert and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital.

No other information was provided by the police department.