2 men shot less than 12 hours apart on same southwest Atlanta street

The Brief Two men were shot less than 12 hours apart on McDaniel Street SW in southwest Atlanta. The first victim, 33, was shot during a suspected narcotics deal; the second, 62, was struck while sleeping outside. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are related as both occurred within blocks of each other.



Atlanta police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 12 hours apart — both along the same stretch of McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The first incident happened Saturday night, Oct. 18, when officers responded around 9:11 p.m. to reports of a person shot near 995 Mayson Turner Road NW.

Investigators later determined the shooting actually took place near 369 McDaniel Street SW, where a 33-year-old man was wounded during what police believe was a narcotics-related transaction. The victim then drove himself to the Mayson Turner Road location before being taken to a hospital.

Just hours later, at about 4:01 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to another shooting — this one near 340 McDaniel Street SW — where a 62-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the victim may have been asleep outside when he heard gunfire and was struck. He was taken to the hospital and was reported to be alert and breathing.

What's next:

Both cases remain under investigation. Detectives have not said whether the two shootings are connected but confirmed that both occurred within blocks of each other on McDaniel Street.