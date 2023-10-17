2 men sentenced for 2019 DeKalb County home invasion, thought victim was drug dealer

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has announced significant convictions in a chilling home invasion and robbery case involving two men.

Lavell Reymond, 43, and Anthony Baggett, 19, pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including Home Invasion in the First Degree, False Imprisonment, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. This stems from an incident on Dec. 7, 2019.

That day, DeKalb County Police officers responded to an armed robbery at a home on Lindsey Drive in unincorporated Decatur. The victim had left a sports bar and was tailed by a white Dodge Charger. The victim was cornered as he tried to return home, and the perpetrators emerged, brandishing firearms. The victim was forced from his car, assaulted, and bound with duct tape.

Inside the house, a woman and her 12-year-old daughter were terrorized by the robbers, who pointed guns at them and threatened harm. When police arrived, the suspects fled, firing at officers as they escaped.

Co-defendant Bryan Eberhart, who was found hiding in a nearby shed, had firearms, drugs, and the victim's ID upon his arrest. Defendant Eberhart revealed that Defendant Reymond had planned the robbery, believing the victim was involved in drug-related activities.

In the legal proceedings, Defendant Reymond received a 35-year sentence, with 30 years in confinement and 5 on probation. Defendant Baggett, who was a juvenile at the time, was sentenced to 20 years, with 5 in confinement and the rest on probation. In May 2022, Defendant Eberhart was sentenced to 30 years, with 20 in confinement and 10 on probation.



